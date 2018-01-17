Wal-Mart Names Judith McKenna CEO of International Operations

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) on Wednesday said it named a new chief executive for its international business, placing Judith McKenna in the role as of Feb. 1.

Ms. McKenna will replace David Cheesewright, who has been with the world's largest retailer for 19 years and recently said wanted to retire from a full-time position. Mr. Cheesewright oversaw the international business for four years as it struggled to stem sales declines in the U.K. and faced a strong recession in Brazil.

Within Wal-Mart, the international CEO role is seen as a stepping stone to potentially becoming the company's next CEO. Current CEO Doug McMillon oversaw the company's international operations from 2009 to 2014.

Mr. Cheesewright will serve the company on a full-time basis through March then continue to work on specific projects on a limited basis.

Ms. McKenna came to Wal-Mart more than 20 years ago through the retailer's U.K. arm, Asda. She became chief operating officer for Wal-Mart U.S., her current role, in 2014.

January 17, 2018 10:29 ET (15:29 GMT)