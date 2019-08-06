Vince Carter's career earnings: How NBA star's pay compares entering record 22nd season

Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter will enter his record 22nd NBA season with a career earnings stockpile that ranks among the league’s all-time greats.

Carter, 42, agreed this week to a one-year deal to return to the Hawks for what will mark his final season in the NBA, ESPN reported. By returning for a 22nd season, Carter will break the record he currently shares with NBA greats Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Willis and Robert Parish.

An eight-time NBA All-Star, Carter has earned more than $169 million in salary during his lengthy career. That total ranks 29th on the NBA’s all-time career earnings list and 15th among active players, according to Spotrac.

At present, Carter ranks just ahead of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who will surpass him on the earnings list this season.

A college phenom at the University of North Carolina, Carter entered the NBA with a reputation for high-flying dunks. He won the NBA Slam Dunk contest in 2000 with one of the most memorable performances in the event’s history, but soon developed into a prolific all-around scoring threat.

Though best known as a star for the Raptors and New Jersey Nets in the 2000s, Carter has developed a reputation as a veteran mentor for younger players in recent years. He has played for the Raptors, Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Hawks during his career.