Breast Cancer

Victoria’s Secret is launching a line of mastectomy bras

The wire-free mastectomy bras will be discounted to $10 from $49.50 throughout October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Add mastectomy bras to Victoria’s Secret’s lingerie lineup as the company continues to ditch its supermodel-based marketing in favor of courting real-world women.

The wire-free mastectomy bras will be discounted to $10 from $49.50 throughout October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Fashion designer Stella McCartney also has produced a public service announcement with Victoria’s Secret to encourage women to routinely screen themselves for breast cancer.

"As the world’s leading lingerie brand, the health and well-being of women is paramount to our community," Martha Pease, chief marketing officer, said in a statement. 

As part of a larger campaign to transform its tarnished image, Victoria’s Secret is doubling down on products that would never have made it through the doors of its pink, perfumed stores less than a year ago.

Curvier models, larger sizes and a focus on women’s empowerment with a new campaign featuring USA soccer star Megan Rapinoe and  tech investor Priyanka Chopra Jonas are part of the image reboot.

Basketball player Diana Taurasi, soccer player Megan Rapinoe and basketball player Sue Bird, from left, are seen during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Huh)

In August, when the company was spun off from its parent, L Brands, Victoria’s Secret also unveiled its first-ever nursing bra, also $49.50 and wireless. The new products are part of the company’s marketing campaign to embrace women of all sizes, ethnicities and life stages.

This year, Victoria’s Secret also featured a model, Grace Elisabeth, who was recently photographed nine months pregnant for the brand’s first-ever Mother’s Day campaign, and Helena Christensen, 52, who was photographed with her 21 year-old son for the Mother’s Day campaign as well.

The mastectomy bra will be offered year round, a spokeswoman said and sale proceeds in October will be donated to cancer organizations.

"We have a unique opportunity but also a responsibility to use our platform and scale of our global footprint to bring greater awareness to the risks of breast cancer," Pease said in a statement, "especially among younger women, and educate around the effectiveness of self-checks." 