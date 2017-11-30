Verizon 5G Home Internet Launches in Mid-2018

article

Verizon is gearing up to start officially rolling out its 5G residential broadband service.

The company on Wednesday announced that it will launch the super-fast home internet service in "three to five" markets next year, starting with Sacramento, Calif. in the second half of 2018.

"These services will use radio signals, rather than copper or fiber cables, to provide customers with unprecedented wireless speeds for internet access," the company wrote in its announcement. "As 5G continues to evolve, customers will benefit from a wide array of services – including broadband, mobile, and IoT (Internet of things) — and the necessary bandwidth and low latency for 3D and virtual reality applications."

Verizon this year has "successfully trialed" 5G residential applications in 11 markets. Based on those trials, Verizon said it is confident in this new millimeter-wave spectrum-powered technology.

Verizon has not yet announced any other launch markets, but promised to share that information, and more details of the Sacramento rollout, at a later date.

In a statement, Hans Vestberg, Verizon's president of global networks and CTO, called this a "landmark announcement for consumers and investors who have been waiting for the 5G future to become a reality."

"The targeted initial launches we are announcing today will provide a strong framework for accelerating 5G's future deployment," he added.

PCMag's Lead Mobile Analyst Sascha Segan recently got a look at Verizon's 5G antenna setup during a tour of the company's New Jersey lab. During that visit, Verizon said 5G home internet service won't suffer from the tight data caps that make it difficult to use 4G as your primary internet service.

