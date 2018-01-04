Utilities Down on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell as traders rotated into economically cyclical areas.

After lagging the broad market in 2017, the utility sector has started 2018 with a slump.

Continue Reading Below

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency for the downstate region of the state Thursday morning as up to 12 inches of snow and winds of up to 60 miles an hour hit the Eastern seaboard.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2018 16:37 ET (21:37 GMT)