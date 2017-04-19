Utilities Down as Bond Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell as bond yields ticked up. Utilities are seen as a close "bond proxy" on the stock market, as they stand to gain from falling bond yields and to suffer should bond yields resume their rise. A Texas natural gas-fueled power plant developed by private-equity firm Panda Power Funds filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, planning to hand ownership of the facility to bank lenders.
