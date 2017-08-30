USDA Jul Farm Prices - Aug 30

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers

for their products in July was -2.9% From June, but +5.3% From

a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.

July Prices Received Index Down 2.9 Percent

The July Prices Received Index (Agricultural Production), at 95.3, decreased

2.9 percent from June 2017. At 86.3, the Crop Production Index decreased

1.1 percent and the Livestock Production Index, at 104.0, decreased

3.1 percent. Producers received lower prices for cattle, broilers, and calves

but higher prices for market eggs, hogs, and wheat. Compared with a year

earlier, the Prices Received Index is up 5.3 percent. The Crop Production

Index increased 2.1 percent and the Livestock Production Index 8.3 percent.

In addition to prices, the indexes are influenced by the monthly mix of

commodities producers market. Increased monthly movement of grapes, wheat,

hay, and cotton offset the decreased marketing of milk, oranges, cattle, and

broilers. The Food Commodities Index, at 100.5, is down 3.5 percent from the

previous month but up 6.7 percent from July 2016.

July Prices Paid Index Unchanged

The July Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes, and

Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 107.0, is unchanged from June 2017 but is up

1.4 percent from July 2016. Lower prices in July for nitrogen, feeder cattle,

potash & phosphate, and milk cows offset higher prices for concentrates, feed

grains, LP gas, and other services.

Index Summary Table

=========================================================================

2016 2016 2017 2017

Index --------------------------------------------------------

1990-92=100 Jun Jul Jun Jul

=========================================================================

Prices Received 93.8 90.5 98.1 95.3

Prices Paid 106.6 105.5 107 107

Ratio 1/ 88 85 92 89

=========================================================================

1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by

farmers.

