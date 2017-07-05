USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jul 5

For the week ended Jul 2, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25
Idaho 3 22 2 2 18 23 51 39 26 14
Minn 0 0 1 0 13 14 58 62 28 24
Mont 19 9 32 27 41 42 5 11 3 11
ND 11 9 19 18 29 34 37 36 4 3
SD 32 31 33 31 24 26 10 11 1 1
Wash 1 0 11 4 45 28 40 66 3 2
6-state
avg 13 10 20 18 30 32 30 33 7 7
yr-ago 1 1 5 4 22 23 62 62 10 10
PROGRESS:
--Headed--
07/02 06/25 2016 Avg
Idaho 61 28 76 67
Minn 72 42 85 64
Mont 35 14 38 36
ND 57 33 78 52
SD 92 85 89 79
Wash 83 63 89 80
6-state
avg 59 36 71 54
