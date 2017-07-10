USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Jul 10

For the week ended Jul 9, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
Continue Reading Below
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02
Ark 2 2 6 5 22 23 56 56 14 14
Advertisement
Ill 2 2 8 6 24 22 56 59 10 11
Ind 4 3 10 10 36 36 42 44 8 7
Iowa 2 1 7 5 24 22 57 61 10 11
Ks 1 1 4 3 31 29 59 61 5 6
Ky 1 1 3 3 18 16 68 69 10 11
La 0 1 4 4 17 18 65 63 14 14
Mich 4 1 7 5 24 28 58 59 7 7
Minn 0 0 5 5 22 23 60 59 13 13
Miss 0 0 9 6 26 27 45 45 20 22
Mo 2 2 5 5 31 31 54 54 8 8
Nebr 2 1 6 5 26 24 61 64 5 6
NC 0 0 3 2 18 14 71 77 8 7
ND 6 5 13 12 34 35 44 45 3 3
Ohio 3 3 8 7 36 32 40 44 13 14
SD 11 8 17 15 38 41 31 33 3 3
Tenn 3 1 4 3 12 13 53 57 28 26
Wis 2 2 5 5 19 18 59 61 15 14
18-state
avg 3 2 8 7 27 27 52 54 10 10
yr-ago 1 2 5 5 23 23 57 57 14 13
PROGRESS:
--Blooming-- --Setting Pods--
07/09 07/02 2016 Avg 07/09 07/02 2016 Avg
Ark 79 69 72 57 54 34 40 28
Ill 31 15 36 32 5 0 6 4
Ind 31 14 35 32 1 (NA) 2 3
Iowa 33 12 37 32 5 (NA) 5 3
Ks 27 12 18 19 3 (NA) 1 1
Ky 22 13 16 20 2 (NA) 0 1
La 87 83 80 76 67 46 52 49
Mich 23 13 19 25 3 (NA) 1 1
Minn 25 9 44 37 1 (NA) 3 2
Miss 79 73 65 67 38 18 29 29
Mo 23 12 26 18 2 (NA) 2 1
Nebr 51 28 25 35 0 (NA) 0 3
NC 26 12 23 17 2 (NA) 2 2
ND 24 8 48 31 1 0 5 2
Ohio 25 9 23 23 1 (NA) 0 0
SD 29 15 48 38 1 0 4 2
Tenn 40 20 32 26 6 (NA) 9 7
Wis 22 10 42 20 0 (NA) 4 2
18-state
avg 34 18 37 32 7 (NA) 6 5
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 10, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)