USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Jul 10

FeaturesDow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Jul 9, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02

Ark 2 2 6 5 22 23 56 56 14 14

Ill 2 2 8 6 24 22 56 59 10 11

Ind 4 3 10 10 36 36 42 44 8 7

Iowa 2 1 7 5 24 22 57 61 10 11

Ks 1 1 4 3 31 29 59 61 5 6

Ky 1 1 3 3 18 16 68 69 10 11

La 0 1 4 4 17 18 65 63 14 14

Mich 4 1 7 5 24 28 58 59 7 7

Minn 0 0 5 5 22 23 60 59 13 13

Miss 0 0 9 6 26 27 45 45 20 22

Mo 2 2 5 5 31 31 54 54 8 8

Nebr 2 1 6 5 26 24 61 64 5 6

NC 0 0 3 2 18 14 71 77 8 7

ND 6 5 13 12 34 35 44 45 3 3

Ohio 3 3 8 7 36 32 40 44 13 14

SD 11 8 17 15 38 41 31 33 3 3

Tenn 3 1 4 3 12 13 53 57 28 26

Wis 2 2 5 5 19 18 59 61 15 14

18-state

avg 3 2 8 7 27 27 52 54 10 10

yr-ago 1 2 5 5 23 23 57 57 14 13

PROGRESS:

--Blooming-- --Setting Pods--

07/09 07/02 2016 Avg 07/09 07/02 2016 Avg

Ark 79 69 72 57 54 34 40 28

Ill 31 15 36 32 5 0 6 4

Ind 31 14 35 32 1 (NA) 2 3

Iowa 33 12 37 32 5 (NA) 5 3

Ks 27 12 18 19 3 (NA) 1 1

Ky 22 13 16 20 2 (NA) 0 1

La 87 83 80 76 67 46 52 49

Mich 23 13 19 25 3 (NA) 1 1

Minn 25 9 44 37 1 (NA) 3 2

Miss 79 73 65 67 38 18 29 29

Mo 23 12 26 18 2 (NA) 2 1

Nebr 51 28 25 35 0 (NA) 0 3

NC 26 12 23 17 2 (NA) 2 2

ND 24 8 48 31 1 0 5 2

Ohio 25 9 23 23 1 (NA) 0 0

SD 29 15 48 38 1 0 4 2

Tenn 40 20 32 26 6 (NA) 9 7

Wis 22 10 42 20 0 (NA) 4 2

18-state

avg 34 18 37 32 7 (NA) 6 5

July 10, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)