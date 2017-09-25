USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Sep 25

For the week ended Sep 24, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
Continue Reading Below
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
09/24 09/17 09/24 09/17 09/24 09/17 09/24 09/17 09/24 09/17
Colo 1 1 9 10 29 24 48 51 13 14
Advertisement
Ill 4 4 10 9 34 35 43 44 9 8
Ind 6 5 12 13 29 30 41 41 12 11
Iowa 3 3 10 10 28 28 50 49 9 10
Kans 5 5 14 12 29 28 39 43 13 12
Ky 1 1 3 3 14 13 63 62 19 21
Mich 3 3 12 14 35 32 38 40 12 11
Minn 1 1 3 3 15 15 65 65 16 16
Mo 3 3 6 7 28 27 50 52 13 11
Nebr 3 5 8 9 22 24 50 44 17 18
NC 1 1 3 3 19 19 46 46 31 31
ND 5 5 11 11 31 33 45 45 8 6
Ohio 2 2 7 7 29 29 48 47 14 15
Pa 0 0 1 1 6 8 41 47 52 44
SD 11 12 16 16 33 32 36 36 4 4
Tenn 1 1 2 2 10 10 43 42 44 45
Texas 0 0 3 3 18 18 57 57 22 22
Wisc 3 3 8 7 20 20 46 49 23 21
18-state
avg 4 4 9 9 26 26 47 48 14 13
yr-ago 2 2 5 5 19 19 54 54 20 20
PROGRESS:
--Dented-- --Mature--
09/24 09/17 2016 Avg 09/24 09/17 2016 Avg
Colo 86 71 94 96 31 19 38 47
Ill 94 89 98 98 57 39 84 77
Ind 92 86 98 95 54 39 71 65
Iowa 94 88 98 96 52 30 69 63
Kans 96 91 98 97 75 61 79 76
Ky 96 93 96 97 82 76 88 86
Mich 84 73 88 87 37 17 47 42
Minn 93 86 98 96 33 13 66 54
Mo 100 96 100 99 80 61 91 82
Nebr 96 94 98 97 55 37 66 62
NC 100 100 100 100 96 93 99 98
ND 88 77 94 93 30 17 56 48
Ohio 90 82 95 95 39 27 54 50
Pa 84 74 89 91 51 34 51 58
SD 89 77 95 95 32 14 61 57
Tenn 99 97 100 99 95 88 97 91
Tex 95 92 94 94 83 74 76 79
Wis 80 67 94 86 23 10 64 44
18-state
avg 93 86 96 95 51 34 70 64
--Harvested--
09/24 09/17 2016 Avg
Colo 4 2 4 7
Ill 11 5 22 24
Ind 10 5 14 14
Iowa 3 1 4 10
Kans 29 19 27 35
Ky 36 29 56 48
Mich 4 3 1 4
Minn 1 0 3 8
Mo 32 21 36 40
Nebr 7 2 6 13
NC 77 68 86 77
ND 1 0 3 6
Ohio 3 1 7 6
Pa 8 4 12 13
SD 1 0 6 11
Tenn 59 46 76 61
Tex 68 67 64 65
Wis 0 0 2 4
18-state
avg 11 7 14 17
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 25, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)