USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Nov 21

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Tue, Nov 21, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.1375-4.1575 30 Days UP 2.75 -11Z to -9Z UNCH
Soybeans 9.4900-9.6400 Spot DN 1 -40F to -25F UNCH
Soybeans 9.4900-9.6900 15-30 Days DN 1 -40F to -20F UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.1000-3.1500 Spot UNCH -35Z to -30Z UNCH
Corn 3.1000-3.2700 15-30 Days UNCH -35Z to -18Z UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.2000-3.2700 Spot UNCH -25Z to -18Z UNCH
Corn 3.3500-3.3700 15-30 Days UNCH-DN 4 -10Z to -8Z UNCH-DN 4
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
Monthly Prices for: October 2017
SRW Wheat 4.2167
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3136
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1764
Soybeans (Spot) 9.4044
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
