USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jun 8

Springfield, IL Thu, Jun 08, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 4.2925-4.4425 30 Days UP 4.5-UP 9.5 -20N to -5N UNCH-UP 5

Soybeans 9.0600-9.1800 Spot UP 7.25 -32N to -20N UNCH

Soybeans 9.0600-9.1800 15-30 Days UP 7.25 -32N to -20N UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.5475-3.5675 Spot UP 1 -31N to -29N UNCH

Corn 3.5475-3.5675 15-30 Days UP 1 -31N to -29N UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.8075-3.8775 Spot UP 1 -5N to 2N UNCH

Corn 3.8075-3.8775 15-30 Days UP 1 -5N to 2N UNCH

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: May 2017

SRW Wheat 4.0810

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6843

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4555

Soybeans (Spot) 9.2723

Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL

David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov

In state only toll free 888-458-4787

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage

1421C dh

