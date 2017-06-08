USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jun 8

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Thu, Jun 08, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Continue Reading Below
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
Advertisement
SRW Wheat 4.2925-4.4425 30 Days UP 4.5-UP 9.5 -20N to -5N UNCH-UP 5
Soybeans 9.0600-9.1800 Spot UP 7.25 -32N to -20N UNCH
Soybeans 9.0600-9.1800 15-30 Days UP 7.25 -32N to -20N UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.5475-3.5675 Spot UP 1 -31N to -29N UNCH
Corn 3.5475-3.5675 15-30 Days UP 1 -31N to -29N UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.8075-3.8775 Spot UP 1 -5N to 2N UNCH
Corn 3.8075-3.8775 15-30 Days UP 1 -5N to 2N UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: May 2017
SRW Wheat 4.0810
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6843
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4555
Soybeans (Spot) 9.2723
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1421C dh
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 08, 2017 15:41 ET (19:41 GMT)