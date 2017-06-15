Live: President Trump greets North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Singapore

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jun 15

FeaturesDow Jones Newswires

GX_GR110

Springfield, IL Thu, Jun 15, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 4.3375-4.4875 30 Days UP 10.75 -20N to -5N UNCH

Soybeans 9.0275-9.1475 Spot UP 3 -32N to -20N UNCH

Soybeans 9.0275-9.1475 15-30 Days UP 3 -32N to -20N UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.4450-3.5450 Spot UP 2.5 -35N to -25N UNCH

Corn 3.4450-3.5450 15-30 Days UP 2.5 -35N to -25N UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.7850-3.8450 Spot UP 2.5 -1N to 5N UNCH

Corn 3.7550-3.7850 15-30 Days UP 2.5 -4N to -1N UNCH

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: May 2017

SRW Wheat 4.0810

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6843

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4555

Soybeans (Spot) 9.2723

Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL

David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov

In state only toll free 888-458-4787

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage

1408C dh

