USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Dec 6

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Wed, Dec 06, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Continue Reading Below
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
Advertisement
SRW Wheat 4.0525-4.2025 30 Days DN 7.5 -20H to -5H UNCH
Soybeans 9.7275-9.8275 Spot DN 5.75 -30F to -20F UNCH
Soybeans 9.7275-9.8275 15-30 Days DN 5.75 -30F to -20F UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.1675-3.1775 Spot DN 1 -36H to -35H UNCH
Corn 3.1775-3.2075 15-30 Days DN 1 -35H to -32H UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.3275-3.3775 Spot DN 1-UP 3 -20H to -15H UNCH-UP 4
Corn 3.3375-3.4575 15-30 Days DN 1-UP 7 -19H to -7H UNCH-UP 8
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: November 2017
SRW Wheat 4.1258
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.2373
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1095
Soybeans (Spot) 9.5308
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1418C dh
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 06, 2017 15:37 ET (20:37 GMT)