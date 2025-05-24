USAA poppy wall returns Memorial Day weekend to honor those who 'gave all for our freedom'

As Memorial Day weekend kicks off, Americans are reminded of the true cost of freedom.

In a living tribute to those who gave their lives in service to our country, the USAA Poppy Wall of Honor has returned to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for its sixth year, providing a space for remembrance and reflection.

Originally unveiled in 2018, the 134-foot installation pays homage to the more than 600,000 U.S. military members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Since its inception, the poppy wall has welcomed over 50,000 visitors from across the globe, each one touched by the solemn display of patriotism and sacrifice. The red poppy plant is recognized as a symbol of remembrance for military personnel who have died in service.

"Memorial Day is an important time of year, when Americans come together to honor our fallen heroes who gave all for our freedom. We do so not just in words, but in how we live — by upholding their values, supporting one another and continuing to cherish the freedoms they so courageously defended," Juan C. Andrade, president and CEO of USAA, told FOX Business.

"As an advocate for the military community, USAA takes our responsibility seriously. It’s important to recognize the impact of each life given in service to our country and keep the memories of our fallen alive."

This year’s installation coincides with two solemn anniversaries, 80 years since the conclusion of World War II and 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War.

The expanded exhibit features immersive storytelling designed to deepen visitors’ understanding of the profound contribution each fallen hero made in defense of liberty.

At the heart of the exhibit are 600,000 poppy flowers, a symbol of remembrance used by the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Buddy Poppies and the American Legion’s Memorial Poppies.

The updated display invites visitors to reflect on the legacy of the fallen through video stories and interactive elements that honor the enduring cost of freedom.

The red poppy's significance as a symbol of remembrance dates back to World War I.

Inspired by the poem "In Flanders Fields" by Canadian Lt. Col. John McCrae, the flower came to represent the bloodshed of war and the resilience of those who served. Moina Michael, an American professor, further popularized the symbol by promoting the wearing of poppies to honor the fallen.

For those unable to visit in person, USAA is encouraging Americans to participate in Memorial Day traditions wherever they are.

These include wearing a poppy, flying the American flag at half-staff until noon, joining the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time and visiting local military memorials.

USAA, founded in 1922 by military officers, serves more than 14 million members of the U.S. military community.

With a legacy deeply rooted in service and sacrifice, the USAA Poppy Wall of Honor stands as a testament to the men and women who sacrificed their lives in defense of the nation and a reminder to all Americans to never forget.

More information about the exhibit, Memorial Day events and the lives behind each poppy can be found at usaa.com/memorialday.