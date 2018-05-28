US laundry business cleans, mends American flags for free

With the official start to the summer just around the corner, millions of Americans will be flying their Stars and Stripes high and mightily.

Continue Reading Below

Zips Dry Cleaning, a Maryland-based company, offers a solution to those whose flags need a bit of TLC. The business will clean and tailor the American flag at no cost to the customer – year-round – as part of a tradition that started when the company was founded more than 20 years ago.

“The people that founded Zips are still active in the business today and one of their guiding principles was always to fly the American flag and be proud of it and also offer, at any point in time, to clean the American flag for free,” Zips CEO Drew Ritger told FOX Business.

But, cleaning and mending Old Glory isn’t the only tribute the company pays to the country. Zips also welcomes U.S. military veterans by offering a 20% discount on the licensing fee to open a franchise.

“It’s really a way to honor our veterans as they come out of fulfilling their service and want to come into a different career,” Ritger said. “We’re going to do everything possible to help them be successful.”

Zips was created when a group of independent dry cleaners came together in 1996 and uses a one-price-for-all business plan. No matter the size of the garment, the company charges customers $2.29. Today, there are more than 50 stores operating in six states, with the company expecting to open locations in Oregon, Indiana and Miami, Florida by the end of next year.