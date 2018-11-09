UPS preparing for a massive driver strike

UPS is preparing for what could be the second-biggest employee strike to hit the delivery company since 1997.

Continue Reading Below

According to a report, the Georgia-based parcel service is clearing all of its freight shipments this week to ensure its network is completely empty by Friday, days before a massive strike could potentially start.

Up to 11,000 drivers, who are represented by the Teamsters union, may be on strike as early as Monday morning, as contract negotiations remain at a standstill.

All week, Teamster members across the country have been voting on UPS’ “last, best, and final offer” contract with final votes expected to be tallied on Sunday. If a majority of members do not approve the contract, UPS Freight drivers will not go to work on Monday.

The two parties have been going back and forth on wage increases, better pay for drivers who perform dock work, benefits and restrictions on subcontractors.

Advertisement

While a UPS spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment, they did tell tell Business Insider that the company is preparing for a possible strike.

"The company has now begun discussions with UPS Freight customers to inform them of the potential for service disruption and the need to arrange alternative carriers," UPS said.

What’s more, while UPS has responded to certain demands from union members like keeping the threshold for workers to qualify for a year of pension credit at 1,500 hours instead of increasing it to 1,800, it has not conceded on all their demands.

If the strike happens, it will be the first UPS strike since 185,000 employees held a 16-day walkout in 1997.

A representative for Teamsters did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.