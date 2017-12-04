Unicredit to Sell Non-Performing Hungarian Credit Portfolio for EUR44.3 Million

UniCredit SpA (UCG.MI) said Monday that UniCredit Bank Hungary and UniCredit Jelzalogbank will sell a non-performing credit portfolio of retail mortgages for 44.3 million euros ($52.7 million).

The Italian bank said that the portfolio of Hungarian loans will be disposed of on a non-recourse basis with EOS Faktor Zrt, a locally-licensed Hungarian debt collection company.

The sale is part of the UniCredit group's on-going strategy to reduce non-performing exposure.

The bank said that the impact will be reflected in fourth quarter accounts.

