Trump vows mental health law reform, Internet cultural change after shootings

President Trump on Monday called for lawmakers and the nation to come together and seek “real bipartisan solutions to make America safer” following this weekend’s horrific mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left at least 30 people dead.

Trump said the U.S. would "act with urgent resolve" in the face of "two evil attacks" that were perpetrated by "a wicked man" and a "twisted monster."

"We must shine light on the dark recesses of the Internet and stop mass murders before they start - the Internet likewise is used for human trafficking, illegal drugs distribution and so many other crimes - that cannot and will not be ignored," Trump said while delivering remarks from the White House.

Trump said since the tragic Columbine shooting in 1999, one mass shooting has followed another, “decade after decade,” and now America must “act as one people” to “stop the evil contagion.”

The president pledged mental health reform legislation and said the time has come for a shift in Internet and gaming culture.

He also offered condolences to Mexico for those killed in the shootings and said the government was providing assistance to victims and their families.

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racist hate, bigotry and white supremacy,” he said, noting that it "warps the mind and devours the soul."

He also named the shootings as “hate crimes” and “domestic terrorism,” and repeated earlier comments he made on Twitter - that there needs to be a cultural shift, as the Internet has provided a dangerous platform for disturbed individuals.

Mental health law reform

The president called for mental health law reform to better identify “mentally disturbed individuals.” He went on to say "mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun.”

Red flag laws, extreme risk detection orders

He also called for the Congress to pass red flag laws, or extreme risk detection orders, that would identify high-risk individuals capable of committing shooting crimes.

Shortly after news of the first shooting broke over the weekend, Trump tweeted, condemning the El Paso attack as an “act of cowardice.”

Earlier Monday, Trump called on Republicans and Democrats to “come together and get strong background checks” for gun purchases, saying “perhaps” marrying it to immigration reform.

Gun violence prevention think tank Everytown estimates that 100 Americans are killed every day from guns and hundreds more are shot and injured.