Truckers driving into coronavirus hotspot, NYC, advised to take new precautions

Truck drivers hauling freight to essential businesses that remain open despite the ongoing coronavirus have now been issued new guidelines for delivering to highly infected areas.

The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control issued a notice this week advising drivers heading into the New York metro area to stay in their vehicles as much as possible and to avoid being within 6 feet of others as much as possible when they do get out of their vehicles. They should also move to electronic receipts to limit contact.

For drivers who need to spend the night in the area, the CDC recommends that they should stay in their rooms to the extent possible and practice social distancing.

By taking these precautions, the agency says drivers can avoid the need to self-quarantine when leaving the area. Earlier this week, the administration said anyone who travels from the greater New York City area should self-isolate for 14 days because they may have been exposed to the virus.

The state of New York had more than 44,360 cases as of Friday, which includes nearly 25,400 in New York City.The Empire State has by far the largest number of cases out of any U.S. state and that accounts for about half of all the cases in the country.

As previously reported by FOX Business, delivering to highly-infected areas was a main concern for drivers this month. They also wanted assurances from their companies that there were plans in place to overcome logistical challenges that have resulted from the outbreak – including the fact that many states have closed rest stops.

The industry has been working successfully with the federal government and state governments to address regulatory and compliance issues in order to ensure they can continue carrying out their duties efficiently.

