Amid Tropical Storm Barry threat, U-Haul extends free self-storage offer to Louisiana residents

U-Haul is lending a helping hand to Louisiana residents who are expected to face the wrath of Tropical Storm Barry.

Two U-Haul companies in the Gulf coast state are extending a 30-day offer for free self-storage and U-Box container usage to people who could be slammed by impending rain and winds, according to a news release on Wednesday. The deal is available at a dozen facilities.

Jerry Bowden, the president of U-Haul Company of South Central Louisiana, stressed the need for people to do what they can to safeguard their homes and possessions ahead of poor conditions.

“Storms like these create an immediate need for dry and secure locations where residents can store the possessions,” he said. "As a member of these communities, U-Haul is in a position to help by providing disaster relief to our neighbors in harm's way."

Tropical Storm Barry is located about 95 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and could strengthen into a hurricane by late Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in their 11 a.m. EST advisory on Thursday. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

“Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches near and inland of the central Gulf Coast through early next week, with isolated maximum rainfall amounts of 20 inches across portions of eastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi,” the NHC said.

Barry is the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.