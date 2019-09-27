Tony Romo's golf game could sink NFL TV gig

Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo’s skill on the golf course could interrupt his job as a CBS Sports color commentator on Sunday.

An avid golfer, Romo received an exemption to play in the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open in Napa Valley, California, this weekend. Romo stunned the field by shooting 2-under on the first day of play and putting himself in position to make the tournament cut and play through Sunday – the same day he is scheduled to call the Chicago Bears-Minnesota Vikings game alongside CBS broadcast partner Jim Nantz.

CBS Sports has a plan in place if Romo continues his surprisingly strong play at the event. Boomer Esiason, a former NFL quarterback and fellow CBS analyst, will fill in for Romo in the broadcast booth if he makes the cut, a network spokesperson told FOX Business.

Romo entered the second day of play at the Safeway Open just five strokes behind leaders Adam Scott and Andrew Landry. He got off to a poor start on Friday and sat at 2-over after nine holes. The tournament’s projected cut is 2-under.

If Romo misses the cut, he will announce Sunday’s game as scheduled. But the former Dallas Cowboys standout said he isn’t concerned about the end result.

"For me, it's about improvement. Constant evaluation of myself after every day, every round, the technique I used on different shots and the outcomes and why, and thinking about certain things in certain situations and if that was the correct way of doing it, so I just want to improve," he told ESPN. "Keep improving, and make your weaknesses strengths."

Romo has played in three PGA Tour events so far in 2019. He earned more than $127 million in salary during his 14-year NFL career and makes a reported $4 million annually as a CBS analyst.