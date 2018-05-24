The Latest: California court grants some social media access

article

The Latest on California high court's decision on social media access for criminal defendants (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The California Supreme Court has ruled that Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content that is public to criminal defendants.

The court on Thursday kicked the specific case back to the trial court to decide whether information requested by the defendants was open to the public - and, therefore, information that companies must provide.

Attorneys for the social media companies had argued that federal privacy law prevents the release of any user content and that the defendants had other ways to get the material.

At issue were requests by a defendant charged with murder in San Francisco who wanted videos and other content posted to Facebook and Instagram by the victim and a witness.

The defendant also sought information from Twitter.

At issue are requests by a defendant charged with murder in San Francisco for videos and other content posted to Facebook and Instagram by the victim and a witness. Lee Sullivan and a co-defendant also sought information from Twitter.

The defendants say their constitutional right to a fair trial entitles them to the material to prepare their case.

Attorneys for the companies say a federal privacy law prevents the release of user content, and the defendants have other ways to get the material.