Texas Walmart location of active shooting situation

Several fatalities have been confirmed by law enforcement after being shot near a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Foxnews.com reported citing local media. One individual, a male, is in custody.

Police responded to reports of an active shooting at the Cielos Vista Mall area shortly before 11 a.m. local time and asked people to stay clear of the active scene.

KTSM reported that at least 18 people were shot inside the Walmart; however, the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

