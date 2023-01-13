Texas, Florida, Carolinas among most moved to states in 2022 data shows

It's a trend that’s continued since the pandemic; many Americans are moving to a different state. Moving companies say some hot spots are Texas, Florida, and the Carolinas.

One moving company says retiring Baby Boomers are driving the trends. Realtors say people are moving from big cities to smaller cities like Wilmington, North Carolina.

"It’s big enough to have the amenities you need but small enough to get around and feel like more of a town," said Wilmington resident Leon Levitt.

Levitt and his wife Libby moved to Wilmington from Atlanta. For them, the move was an easy decision. The small-community vibe of the beach town is exactly what they were missing when they lived in a large metro area.

"Cost of living absolutely played a role in it," Levitt said.

"(People are) migrating from California and from the western part of the U.S. They’re realizing our climate is great. It’s cheaper to live here," said Molly Tilyou, a realtor and broker with Nest Realty in Wilmington.

Tilyou helped the Levitts find their home. She says many people are also moving down from northern states for lower taxes.

"If they have the ability to live somewhere that’s going to cost a little bit less and give them that same quality of life, a lot of people are looking to do that," said Brian Carberry, Senior Managing Editor of Rent.com.

Carberry says Biloxi, MS, Waco, TX, and Huntsville, AL are good examples of places where people are moving.

According to the moving company United Van Lines" many people are moving to coastal cities. In fact, six out of the top ten inbound cities in 2022 were seaside cities like Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, SC, Fort Myers, FL, and Bellingham, WA.

Retirement and being closer to loved ones are the top motivators to move, according to the moving company.

With 2022 behind us, and worries about a possible recession, 2023’s moving trends might look slightly different.

"People just don’t know what’s going to happen. So they’re being comfortable. Staying put if they’re happy where they are," Carberry said.

According to the same research by United Van Lines, some of the top states people moved away from in 2022 were New York, Illinois, and New Jersey took the top spot.