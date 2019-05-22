Tesla hires man who tweeted viral sheep meme that caught CEO Elon Musk’s attention

The man who was responsible for tweeting the viral sheep meme that caught Elon Musk’s attention and prompted the Tesla CEO to briefly change his Twitter profile picture to the photo now has a new job with the auto company.

Adam Koszary, who ran social media campaigns for the Museum of English Rural Life (MERL) in Berkshire, United Kingdom, announced on Twitter on Tuesday he will be Tesla’s new social media manager in July.

“So I have more news: I'm no longer moving to the Royal Academy. Instead, I'll be Tesla's Social Media Manager from July,” Koszary tweeted.

The social media savvy Koszary most likely caught Tesla’s attention in April when he tweeted a photo of a sheep and captioned it: “look at this absolute unit.”

The tweet went viral and led to Musk changing his Twitter profile picture to the sheep. Musk, who only follows 84 people on Twitter, also began following the museum's account.

“Excuse us @elonmusk but what,” Koszary tweeted from MERL’s Twitter handle when he got wind of the stunt. He followed it up with another post, “Can we put a sheep into space in a car now please it's 2019” Koszary then took it a step further and changed the museum’s profile picture to Musk.

Koszary, who left his position working for Museums Partnership Reading shortly after the viral meme in April to join the Royal Academy of Arts as a social media editor, then said in a Q&A that swapping Twitter identities with the Tesla CEO for a day was “surreal.”

“Sitting in a small terraced house in Reading tweeting as a museum pretending to be a multi-billionaire was surreal but a surprisingly easy, and a fun way to spend half the Easter break – he posts weird stuff, we post weird stuff, it was a good fit except for how we recognize unions and he doesn’t,” Koszary told the Museums Association.