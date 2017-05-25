Tech Up as Traders Clamor for Software -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose as investors clamored for shares of software companies. Shares of Appian, which helps corporations develop digital applications, surged on its stock-market debut.

"Software continues to 'eat the world' as more and more budget dollars are attributed for enterprises to digitally transform themselves," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a research note. "We see multiple avenues for software vendors to tap into this sizable opportunity--make software 1) easier to develop, 2) more capable of automating different types of work, and/or 3) cheaper to use."

May 25, 2017 16:39 ET (20:39 GMT)