Tech Shares Fall As Growth Optimism Fades - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies fell sharply as optimism about the sector's growth faded. Shares of meal-kit maker Blue Apron Holdings slid as competition from Amazon.com and others cast a pall on its first quarterly earnings report since going public. Similarly, shares of Snap slid after hours in the wake of the social network's quarterly earnings report. Uber's senior vice president for operations, Ryan Graves, who was the "first hire" for the ride-hailing company, said he was stepping down from his role. The move comes as Uber's board continues efforts to right the ship after the abrupt departure of former chief executive, Travis Kalanick.
