Tech billionaire Henry Nicholas facing drug counts in Vegas

Tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police officer Larry Hadfield says Nicholas was arrested Tuesday at a Las Vegas Strip casino-resort on suspicion of trafficking heroin, cocaine, meth and ecstasy.

Hadfield says police responded to the casino-resort following a report from security, which had found contraband in a room.

Nicholas' attorney, David Chesnoff, says his team is doing its own investigation.

Nicholas was arrested along with a woman. Court records show they have been released on their own recognizance.

Nicholas co-founded Broadcom in the '90s and left the company in 2003. Recently, he has been bankrolling ballot measures in the U.S. that aim to guarantee certain rights to crime victims.