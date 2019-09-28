Expand / Collapse search
Personal Finance

School spending is increasing in the US; here are the standouts

By Fox Business
Khan Academy CEO makes the case for longer school days

Khan Academy CEO Sal Khan gives his take on the U.S. educational system.

Teachers have a huge impact on children's education.

So does school funding, which is increasing across the board. Financing for public elementary and secondary schools rose rom $671 billion in 2016 to $694 billion in 2017, the most recent year of data available, according to a recent analysis by HeyTutor, a website that helps students find tutors.

But the amount of money that goes to schools is still largely determined by the communities where they’re located. The analysis found that the vast majority of education revenue comes from state and local sources, and a much smaller amount comes from the federal government. Local property taxes accounted for $203 billion of elementary and secondary education funding in 2017.

So what do students get when their schools are better funded? In 2015, a study by The Quarterly Journal of Economics found increased per-pupil spending led to more years of completed education and higher wages.

Hey Tutor's analysis also looked at per-pupil funding by state. Generally, states in the Northeast tend to spend more than those in the West or the South. Following are the ones shelling out the most:

10. Pennsylvania

Total spending per student: $15,798

Total spending: $27.51 billion

9. Rhode Island

Total spending per student: $15,943

Total spending: $2.31 billion

8. Massachusetts

Total spending per student: $16,197

Total spending: $16.11 billion

7. Wyoming

Total spending per student: $16,537

Total spending: $1.56 billion

6. Alaska

Total spending per student: $17,838

Total spending: $2.38 billion

5. Vermont

Total spending per student: $18,290

Total spending: $1.69 billion

4. New Jersey

Total spending per student: $18,920

Total spending: $27.45 billion

3. Connecticut

Total spending per student: $19,322

Total spending: $9.92 billion

2. District of Columbia

Total spending per student: $21,974

Total spending: $1.15 billion

1.  New York

Total spending per student: $23,091

Total spending: $63.62 billion

