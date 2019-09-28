School spending is increasing in the US; here are the standouts
Teachers have a huge impact on children's education.
So does school funding, which is increasing across the board. Financing for public elementary and secondary schools rose rom $671 billion in 2016 to $694 billion in 2017, the most recent year of data available, according to a recent analysis by HeyTutor, a website that helps students find tutors.
But the amount of money that goes to schools is still largely determined by the communities where they’re located. The analysis found that the vast majority of education revenue comes from state and local sources, and a much smaller amount comes from the federal government. Local property taxes accounted for $203 billion of elementary and secondary education funding in 2017.
So what do students get when their schools are better funded? In 2015, a study by The Quarterly Journal of Economics found increased per-pupil spending led to more years of completed education and higher wages.
Hey Tutor's analysis also looked at per-pupil funding by state. Generally, states in the Northeast tend to spend more than those in the West or the South. Following are the ones shelling out the most:
10. Pennsylvania
Total spending per student: $15,798
Total spending: $27.51 billion
9. Rhode Island
Total spending per student: $15,943
Total spending: $2.31 billion
8. Massachusetts
Total spending per student: $16,197
Total spending: $16.11 billion
7. Wyoming
Total spending per student: $16,537
Total spending: $1.56 billion
6. Alaska
Total spending per student: $17,838
Total spending: $2.38 billion
5. Vermont
Total spending per student: $18,290
Total spending: $1.69 billion
4. New Jersey
Total spending per student: $18,920
Total spending: $27.45 billion
3. Connecticut
Total spending per student: $19,322
Total spending: $9.92 billion
2. District of Columbia
Total spending per student: $21,974
Total spending: $1.15 billion
1. New York
Total spending per student: $23,091
Total spending: $63.62 billion