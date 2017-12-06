Super Bowl security: Minneapolis requests National Guard presence

article

Minneapolis city leaders have asked Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton’s office to call in the National Guard to enhance security at the Super Bowl next February, according to a report on Wednesday.

The leaders, which include Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges and Mayor-elect Jacob Frey, said the National Guard is needed because existing police “cannot by themselves meet all of the safety and security needs of the 10 days of Super Bowl LII while maintaining public safety operations for the entire city,” according to a letter obtained by the Star Tribune. The governor’s office is reportedly considering whether to approve the request.

If mobilized, the National Guard would be used to secure key venues and protect pedestrians, among other responsibilities, the letter said. The request is considered standard procedure for cities that have hosted Super Bowls in recent years.

Minnesota’s Super Bowl host committee told the Star Tribune it is willing to pay any costs associated with a National Guard deployment. The committee says it has raised more than $50 million toward hosting costs.

“Our priority is creating a safe Super Bowl in which all Minnesotans can share in the excitement,” a committee spokesperson said.

Super Bowl LII will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Feb. 4, 2018.