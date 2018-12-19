Star Wars creator George Lucas leads Forbes wealthiest celebrities of 2018

While reality star Kylie Jenner made big news in 2018 as she is poised to become the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, trumping Mark Zuckerberg’s previous record, compared to some of Hollywood’s veterans, she still has a ways to go.

According to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s wealthiest celebrities, Jenner, is tied for fifth place with music mogul Jay-Z, with an estimated net worth of $900 million.

While that number is still quite impressive for a 21-year-old, it’s still a far-cry from legendary filmmakers George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, who came in first and second, respectively.

The Star Wars creator lead this year’s ranking with a net worth of $5.4 billion thanks largely, adds Forbes, to the $4.1 billion he snagged for selling his Lucasfilm production company to Disney in 2012.

Spielberg followed with an estimated net worth of $3.7 billion and media mogul Oprah Winfrey is third at $2.8 billion.

However, the most surprising name of the top five, goes to basketball legend Michael Jordan, who climbed up to the fourth spot this year due in part to his 90 percent stake in the Charlotte Hornets NBA team. His nugget is $1.7 billion.

Here is Forbes’ list of the top 10 wealthiest celebrities in 2018.

1. George Lucas

$5.4 billion

2. Steven Spielberg

$3.7 billion

3. Oprah Winfrey

$2.8 billion

4. Michael Jordan

$1.7 billion

5. (tie) Kylie Jenner

$900 million

5. (tie) Jay-Z

$900 million

7. David Copperfield

$875 million

8. Diddy

$825 million

9. (tie) Tiger Woods

$800 million

9. (tie) James Patterson

$800 million