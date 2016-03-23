Small Businesses: Making it in the U.S.A

Image 1 of 6
▼
Despite a workforce that has shrunk to 11.6 million people since peaking at 19.5 million in 1979, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, American workers are leaving their mark on a variety of everyday products. From the utensils we use to eat to what we wear on our feet and the games we play, domestic manufacturing is still a priority for plenty of American companies. FOX Business takes a look at the challenges and opportunities these companies face while promoting American manufacturing.
Continue Reading Below