Slack's Deal With Atlassian Means the End of Hipchat, Stride

article

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Slack has knocked off some of its team messaging app competition by welcoming them into the fold. The company today announced a partnership with Atlassian to buy the intellectual property for its Hipchat and Stride apps and discontinue them.

Continue Reading Below

Starting today, Stride is no longer accepting any new teams. Existing groups can continue to add users and use Stride and Hipchat Cloud products until February 15, 2019. Atlassian's 2,600-plus employees will also begin using Slack.

Slack and Atlassian announced the partnership in coordinated blog posts, calling it "a joint vision of simplifying and automating the huge amount of effort that teams everywhere expend to stay aligned, coordinated, and productive." The companies are not disclosing the exact terms of the deal, but did reveal that Atlassian will also make a small equity investment in Slack as a commitment to partnering long-term.

Atlassian is discontinuing Hipchat Server and Hipchat Data Center as well, and will work with Slack to migrate users from all four products. The companies also pledged to co-develop tighter native integrations between Slack and Atlassian's other products, including Jira, Trello, and Bitbucket.

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield revealed more details about the deal in a series of tweets:

Advertisement

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.