Simone Biles wins 6th US women's gymnastics title with historic triple double

Twenty-two-year-old Olympic champion Simone Biles landed a historic triple double backflip on the way to her sixth all-round U.S. women's gymnastics title in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday night.

Biles is the first female athlete to land a triple double — a double backflip with three twists — in competition on the floor. She became the first woman in almost 70 years to win six U.S. titles, according to USA Gymnastics. Clara Schroth Lomady, who competed in the 1940s and 1950s when the AAU awarded national titles, is the only other U.S. gymnast with six titles.

In the events this weekend, Biles took highest scores on floor, vault and balance beam, and placed third on bars.

Biles is gearing up for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, which are just 346 days away.