Should I Change my Oil if I Don't Drive Much?

Dear Driving for Dollars,

I drive my car very little -- less than 3,000 miles a year. Should I still change my oil every 3,000 miles?

-Gregory

Dear Gregory,

While getting an oil change every 3,000 miles was once the norm, the manufacturers of today's cars usually recommend longer mileage intervals.

That said, since you drive very few miles annually, you should consult your owners manual or go online to the manufacturer's website if you've lost it to see if your car's manufacturer has a recommendation for the length of time between oil changes. It is likely to be annual.

Be sure when you do change your oil that the shop follows the manufacturer's recommendations, or you could possibly cause engine damage to your low-mileage car. For more tips, read Bankrate's "Don't scrimp on your oil change."

