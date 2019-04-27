Shooting at San Diego-area synagogue causes injuries, man detained

article

A man was detained for questioning in connection with a shooting at a synagogue north of San Diego that left several people wounded on Saturday, the last day of the Passover, according to authorities and local media reports.

Continue Reading Below

"There are injuries. This is a developing situation," the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a message posted on Twitter from its station in the Poway community, about 23 miles (37 km) north of downtown San Diego.

The sheriff's office had earlier said deputies were investigating reports of a man with a gun in the area of the Congregation Chabad synagogue. It later said a "man was detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident" at the synagogue.

In a third tweet, the sheriff's office said an unspecified number of victims wounded in the shooting were taken to Palomar Medical Center nearby.

"Please respect the medical privacy of victims & their families during this difficult time. Remain clear of the area as this investigation will take several hours," the tweet said.

Advertisement

Local channel KGTV 10News said at least four victims were transported to hospitals from the synagogue, which was hosting a holiday celebration beginning at 11 a.m. and due to culminate in a final Passover meal at 7 p.m., according to its website.

The sheriff's department said deputies were called to the area at about 11:30 a.m. local time.

The shooting came six months after a gunman yelling, "All Jews must die" stormed a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11 worshippers and wounding six other people, including four police officers, before he was arrested.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said his officers were assisting the county sheriff's department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

"No known threats however in an abundance of caution, we will be providing extra patrol at places of worship," Nisleit wrote on Twitter.