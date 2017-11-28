Scaramucci resigns from Tufts University amid student spat

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci resigned from the Board of Advisors at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy on Tuesday after getting into a spat with the school’s newspaper.

Continue Reading Below

In a statement to FOX Business, Adm. James Stavridis, dean of the school, said, “This morning, Anthony Scaramucci informed The Fletcher School that he is resigning his position on the school’s Board of Advisors, effective immediately. We thank Mr. Scaramucci for his past service to Tufts and wish him well.”

Scaramucci’s resignation comes after the former Trump aide threatened to sue a student at the university for penning two critical editorials on why he shouldn’t be on the board. The editorial pieces later turned into a weeks-long squabble with multiple students on campus who wanted him ousted, arguing that he didn’t belong on the board after making vulgar comments about another White House official.

Scaramucci, who served just 10 days in his White House role, held the Tufts board position since June 2016.