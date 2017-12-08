Sanofi Signs Agreement to Produce Vaccines in Algeria

Sanofi SA (SAN.FR) said Friday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saidal Group and the Pasteur Institute of Algeria to create a company to produce vaccines in Algeria.

Under the agreement, the new unit will manufacture three of Sanofi's most recent vaccines for immunization against a range of diseases including hepatitis B, diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus.

The unit will create 150 new jobs, Sanofi's vaccine subsidiary said, with an expected production capacity of between 10 million and 20 million doses a year.

Write to Euan Conley at euan.conley@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2017 05:53 ET (10:53 GMT)