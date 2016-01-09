Samsung's Galaxy phones cleared to handle classified US government data

Samsung Electronics Co. says some of its Galaxy mobile devices were approved to use with classified U.S. government networks and data.

The South Korean company said Tuesday the Galaxy S5, the Galaxy Note 4 and seven other smartphones or tablets became the first consumer devices validated by a partnership between the National Security Agency and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The validation clears Samsung devices to be considered by U.S. government departments to handle all range of classified information.

The approval comes as Samsung tries to expand in the business market. The company developed KNOX, software for security-conscious business clients.

Earlier this year, Samsung mobile devices were approved by the Department of Defense to handle sensitive but unclassified info.