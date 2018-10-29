Sam's Club Now Store in Dallas Will Swap Cashiers for an App

article

Earlier this year, Amazon opened its first automated grocery store, which replaces cashiers with a smartphone app. Sam's Club apparently liked the idea because it's now doing the same.

On Monday, the Walmart-owned wholesale club announced plans to open a new store in Dallas without cashiers. Its Sam's Club Now store will serve as a lab where it will test new shopping technologies. Upon entering the store, you'll open the Sam's Club Now app on your smartphone and use it to scan items as you shop. When you're ready to leave, simply scan a code on your phone to pay, and walk out.

A voice search feature inside the app will make it easy to locate items in the store. Just say "find coffee" and a map will pop up showing you the way.

The app also uses machine-learning technology and data about your previous purchases to generate a shopping list, which you can edit as you see fit. In the future, the app will also map the fastest route through the store, based on what's on your list.

The shelf labels will be electronic, allowing Sam's Club to update prices without having to print out and manually replace price signs. If you don't like being watched, you might want to steer clear of this location: the 32,000-square-foot store—which is about the quarter of an average Sam's Club—will eventually be outfitted with "more than 700 cameras."

You'll also be able to hold your phone up to certain items in the store and watch them "come to life" in augmented reality. Sam's Club plans to use this feature to show shoppers how to use products and highlight their key features.

Sam's Club will employ some human workers in the store, who will walk the floor and help customers when needed. For added convenience, customers will be able to place an order in the app and pick it up within the hour.

The announcement of this new store comes two years after Sam's Club first launched a Scan & Go app, which lets members scan items as they shop to skip the checkout line. More than 90 percent of Sam's Club members who try this feature use it again on their next trip, the company said.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.