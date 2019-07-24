Rutger Hauer’s most iconic films, from 'Blade Runner' to 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

Actor Rutger Hauer, best known for the 1982 film “Blade Runner,” died Friday at his home in the Netherlands after “a very short illness.”

Aside from “Blade Runner,” the 75-year-old acted in numerous films and television shows, beginning in 1969 with a Dutch film called Monsieur Hawarden, according to IMDb.

His more recent movies include "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" and "The Sisters Brothers." Hauer also won a Golden Globe for his role in the 1987 TV film "Escape from Sobibor."

His television career included his role as Niall Brigant in "True Blood" and a recurring role on ABC's 2015 musical comedy "Galavant" as Kingsley.

In the wake of Hauer’s death, here’s a look at some of his best-known films and how they did at the box office.

Blade Runner (1982)

Hauer played Harrison Ford's nemesis, Roy Batty, in the 1982 cult favorite “Blade Runner.”

The film made $6 million at the box office on its opening weekend in June 1987, according to IMDb, and a gross total of $27 million in the U.S.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Hauer also starred in the hit “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” as Lothos, Buffy’s nemesis.

The movie was released in July 1992 and made $4.5 million at the box office on its opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. In total, it grossed $16 million in the U.S., the site said.

Batman Begins (2005)

In the 2005 Christian Bale film “Batman Begins,” Hauer portrayed the former CEO of Wayne Enterprises named Richard Earle.

When it was released in June 2005, the film made more than $48 million at the box office its opening weekend, according to IMDb. The movie grossed a total of $205 million in the U.S. and a total of $374 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Sin City (2005)

Hauer acted in another 2005 hit, “Sin City” in the role of Cardinal Roark.

The film was released in April 2005 and made $29 million at the box office opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

In total, the movie made $74 million in the U.S. and $158 million worldwide, the website said.

Hobo with a Shotgun (2011)

The Dutch actor is also known for his role in the film “Hobo with a Shotgun.” Hauer played the leading role in the film, which was released in May 2011. According to IMDb, it made $12,046 at the box office its opening weekend in the U.S. and grossed $703,002 in the country.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli, Sasha Savitsky and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.