Rise in New Home Sales Expected -- Data Week Ahead Update

FeaturesDow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Tuesday 0830 Current Account Q1 -$122.30B (10) -$112.4B

Wednesday 1000 Existing Home Sales May 5.54M (24) 5.57M

-- percent change May -0.5% -2.3%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 17 240K (19) 237K

1000 Leading Index May +0.3% (13) +0.3%

1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jun N/A 8

Composite Index

Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Jun 53.0 (4) 52.7*

0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Jun 53.5 (3) 53.6*

1000 New Home Sales May 590K (24) 569K

-- percent change May +3.7% -11.4%

*End-May Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Kristin Blakeslee at dataweekahead@wsj.com

June 22, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)