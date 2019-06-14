Raptors architect Masai Ujiri to be offered $10M, ownership stake to run Wizards: Report

The Washington Wizards are prepared to offer Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri, the architect of the franchise’s first-ever championship run, a massive salary and a chance at ownership equity to lure him to the nation’s capital, according to a report on Friday.

Continue Reading Below

The Wizards are expected to offer Ujiri roughly $10 million per year to become their president of basketball operations, ESPN reported. If accepted, the deal would establish Ujiri as one of the NBA’s highest-paid front office executives.

In addition, Wizards owner Ted Leonsis is said to be prepared to offer Ujiri a top role at Monumental Sports and Entertainment, a holding company that oversees business for the Wizards and the NHL’s Washington Capitals. The role would provide Ujiri the opportunity for an equity stake, the size of which is currently unclear.

As the Raptors’ president of basketball operations, Ujiri assembled a roster that defeated the reigning champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday to secure the first championship in Raptors history. Ujiri drew widespread scrutiny last summer when he traded for then-injured star Kawhi Leonard, who became the anchor of Toronto’s roster and earned NBA Finals MVP honors.

Larry Tanenbaum, who owns the Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment group that includes the Raptors and NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, told Sportsnet that there is “no chance” Ujiri will leave the Raptors.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Prior to joining the Raptors, Ujiri served as general manager of the Denver Nuggets, where he won NBA Executive of the Year honors in 2013. His current salary is said to be in excess of $6 million annually.