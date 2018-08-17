Privacy group tells FTC Google tracking violated 2011 order

A privacy group says in a letter to Federal Trade Commission that Google has violated the terms of a 2011 settlement because of practices exposed in an Associated Press report this week.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center says in the letter to the FTC that Google's recording of time-stamped location data — even after users have turned off a setting called Location History — "clearly violates" the 2011 settlement.

The center lobbied the FTC to take action on Google nearly a decade ago. That helped lead to the settlement in which Google agreed to a 20-year monitoring regime and vowed to not misrepresent the degree to which users have control over private data.

Three days after the AP story was published Monday, Google altered a help page explanation but didn't change its tracking.