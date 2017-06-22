Press Release: The Conference Board Leading Economic Index(R) (LEI) for the U.S. Increased in May

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index(R) (LEI) for the U.S. Increased in May

Expansion in Economic Activity Will Continue Through 2017

Continue Reading Below

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 22, 2017

NEW YORK, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index(R) (LEI) for the U.S. increased 0.3 percent in May to 127.0 (2010 = 100), following a 0.2 percent increase in April, and a 0.4 percent increase in March.

"The U.S. LEI continued on its upward trend in May, suggesting the economy is likely to remain on, or perhaps even moderately above, its long-term trend of about 2 percent growth for the remainder of the year, " said Ataman Ozyildirim, Director of Business Cycles and Growth Research at The Conference Board. "The improvement was widespread among the majority of the leading indicators except for housing permits, which declined again. And, the average workweek in manufacturing has recently shown no sign of improvement."

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index(R) (CEI) for the U.S. increased 0.1 percent in May to 115.3 (2010 = 100), following a 0.3 percent increase in April, and a 0.1 percent increase in March.

Advertisement

The Conference Board Lagging Economic Index(R) (LAG) for the U.S. increased 0.1 percent in May to 124.2 (2010 = 100), following a 0.3 percent increase in April and a 0.2 percent increase in March.

About The Conference Board Leading Economic Index(R) (LEI) for the U.S.

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading, coincident, and lagging economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading, coincident, or lagging indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component -- primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The ten components of The Conference Board Leading Economic Index(R) for the U.S. include:

Average weekly hours, manufacturing

Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance

Manufacturers' new orders, consumer goods and materials

ISM(R) Index of New Orders

Manufacturers' new orders, nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders

Building permits, new private housing units

Stock prices, 500 common stocks

Leading Credit Index(TM)

Interest rate spread, 10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds

Average consumer expectations for business conditions

For full press release and technical notes:

http://www.conference-board.org/data/bcicountry.cfm?cid=1

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators:

http://www.conference-board.org/data/bci.cfm

ABOUT THE CONFERENCE BOARD

The Conference Board is a global, independent business membership and research association working in the public interest. Our mission is unique: To provide the world's leading organizations with the practical knowledge they need to improve their performance and better serve society. Winner of the Consensus Economics 2016 Forecast Accuracy Award (U.S.), The Conference Board is a non-advocacy, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

Summary Table of Composite Economic Indexes

-----------------------------------------------------------------

2017 6-month

Mar Apr May Nov to May

Leading Index 126.4 r126.6 r127.0 p

Percent Change 0.4 r0.2 r0.3 p2.3

Diffusion 50.0 60.0 85.0 75.0

Coincident Index 114.8 r115.2 115.3 p

Percent Change 0.1 r0.3 0.1 p1.1

Diffusion 87.5 100.0 87.5 100.0

Lagging Index 123.7 124.1 124.2 p

Percent Change 0.2 r0.3 0.1 p1.2

Diffusion 57.1 71.4 57.1 71.4

p Preliminary r Revised

Indexes equal 100 in 2010

Source: The Conference Board

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-the-us-increased-in-may-300478297.html

SOURCE The Conference Board

/CONTACT: For further information: Carol Courter, 212-339-0232, courter@conference-board.org, Jonathan Liu, 212-339-0257, jonathan.liu@conference-board.org

/Web site: http://www.conference-board.org

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2017 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)