Pornhub Wants to Buy Tumblr Amid News That It's Up For Sale

article

Pornhub is interested in buying Tumblr—and restoring its NSFW content—on news that the blogging platform is up for sale.

Continue Reading Below

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Verizon Communications is looking to sell Tumblr in order to stablize its media business, which includes Yahoo, HuffPost, and TechCrunch, among others.

So far, Verizon has declined to comment on the potential sale, but the company has at least one interested buyer. According to BuzzFeed, Pornhub is "extremely interested" in acquiring the blogging platform.

"I can confirm our interest," a Pornhub spokesperson told PCMag.

For years, Tumblr had been home to lots of pornography and erotic art. But in December, the blogging platform banned the adult content in order to make Tumblr a "safe place" for all users. Weeks prior, the blogging platform had uncovered child pornography on the site, resulting in Tumblr's mobile app getting temporarily delisted from the Apple App Store.

Advertisement

The resulting porn ban sparked outrage among many former fans of the site, especially erotic artists and members of the LGBTQ community, who argued that Tumblr was censoring certain sexual content. Since the ban went into effect, Tumblr's traffic has taken a noticeable dive, according to one estimate.

In its defense, Tumblr has said: "We made a strategic decision for the business that better positions it for long-term growth among more types of users. This was the right decision." However, an acquisition from Pornhub would radically change that calculus. The site, which is owned by MindGeek, is all about promoting porn across the world.

In 2013, Yahoo acquired Tumblr for $1.1 billion; Yahoo was later bought by Verizon. But by 2016, Yahoo had written down the blogging platform's value by $230 million.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.