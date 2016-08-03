Pokemon Go Racks Up $160 Million, Usage Remains Strong

article

We know Pokemon Go is extremely popular, but how much money is it bringing in? A whole lot.

Since launching Pokemon Go on July 6, developer Niantic has already racked up more than $160 million in worldwide net revenue from the game, mobile app analytics firm Sensor Tower reports. To put that in perspective, Niantic is nearing the $200 million mark, and the game has been available in the App Store and Google Play for less than 30 days.

And while a recent report from Survey Monkey suggested that interest in the game is already starting to wane, Sensor Tower says usage is strong. Despite widespread complaints about recent changes to the game, users are "just as engaged as they were before the widely vilified update hit," the analytics firm says.

Sensor Tower adds that US users have spent "no less time" in the app since the update, compared to the week before it was released. In fact, users are playing even more now. Average daily usage for the past three days increased to about 26 minutes from 25 minutes before.

"None of this is to say that some diehard Pokemon Go users … haven't stopped using the app, but the average user is not spending less time playing as a result of the changes," Sensor Tower's Head of Mobile Insights Randy Nelson wrote in a blog post. "They're not playing it less frequently, either: our data shows that, on average, the app was opened about six times per day in the week before the update; after the update, that number has been unchanged."

If you're a newbie, check out Pokemon Go: How to Get Started and Catch 'Em All.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.