Philips Buys U.S. Startup Analytical Informatics

Koninklijke Philips NV (PHIA.AE) said Friday that it has bought U.S. startup Analytical Informatics Inc. for an undisclosed sum to expand its radiology business.

Philips, an Amsterdam-listed healthcare, electronics and lighting technology company, said that Analytical Informatics' products, which include advanced workflow tools and applications, will strengthen its imaging department.

Analytical Informatics was founded in 2011 at the University of Maryland to license technology developed from the university's medicine department.

November 24, 2017 02:33 ET (07:33 GMT)