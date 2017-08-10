Petrobras Net Profit Falls 68%

Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, on Thursday reported a decline in its second-quarter earnings amid lower sales and a higher tax bill.

Petrobras said its net profit dropped 68% from the second quarter of 2016 to 292 million Brazilian reais (about $92.3 million), the company said in a filing.

Continue Reading Below

"We have a number of nonrecurring factors...that substantially affected that number," Chief Executive Pedro Parente said at a news conference.

The biggest were unfavorable rulings in tax cases that forced Petrobras to shell out 6.23 billion reais. The company also had to provision 818 million reais due a dispute involving an offshore drilling vessel.

Those issues aside, Petrobras executives said the company posted a decent result. Free cash flow was positive for the ninth-consecutive quarter, Mr. Parente said, allowing Petrobras to continue chipping away at the global oil industry's largest debt load.

The company's total debt stood at $113.84 billion dollars as of June 30, down from $115.12 billion at the end of the first quarter.

Its revenue fell 6.1% to 67 billion reais, driven by lower fuel sales in the domestic market, where demand remains subdued after Brazil's worst recession on record.

Advertisement

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 6.6% to 19.09 billion reais.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2017 19:38 ET (23:38 GMT)